ECU’s Forbrigd wins American Championship, Pirates finish third

PINEHURST, N.C. – East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd posted a final round score of even par (72) to claim the 2021 American Women’s Golf Individual Championship Tuesday afternoon. With the win, she automatically qualifies for postseason play in the NCAA Regionals, which will be announced on April 28th.

Mission Accomplished! 🏆



Congrats to @DortheaForbrigd on bringing home an individual conference championship! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/s2XpLJZbL9 — ECU Women's Golf (@ECUWGolf) April 20, 2021

Forbrigd (215), who led after 36-holes and captured her fourth outright career title, becomes the second Pirate to claim medalist honors in the AAC Championships joining Frida Gustafsson Spang who won the title in 2016. The Oslo, Norway native is also the fourth ECU golfer to win an individual conference crown alongside of Lene Krog (Conference USA/2006), Nicoline Engstroem Skaug (Conference USA/2013) and Spang. During her Pirate career, Forbrigd also finished second (2018), third (2019) and earned a share of 13th (2017) as an individual in the championships. In 2018 she lost in a playoff hole to Wichita State’s Taryn Torgerson.

The Pirates (41-24) finished third after a final round score 300 (12-over) for a three-day total of 894 (30-over). Since joining the league in 2015 they have recorded a pair of top-3 finishes (five top-5) in the championships over a seven-year period (no championships in 2020). Tulsa (888) claimed the team title with a three-shot win over No. 20 Houston (891) and earned the leagues automatic bid for the NCAA Regionals. Rounding out the rest of the field were No. 31 UCF (897), SMU (898), USF (905), Memphis (910), Tulane (912), Cincinnati (948) and Wichita State (966).

Dorthea Forbrigd Wins American Individual Championship; Pirates Finish Third #ECUGolf



Full recap ➡️ https://t.co/9OxKlLvsHA pic.twitter.com/0nT8h6XTbr — ECU Women's Golf (@ECUWGolf) April 20, 2021

Forbrigd, the only golfer under par for the event, shot even par on the front and back nine registering three birdies (No. 8, No. 11, No. 15), three bogeys (No. 1, No. 17, No. 18) and 12 total pars. She led the entire field in birdies (11) and ranked among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (second/3.97), par-3 scoring (t6th/3.08), total birdies (t13th/34) and par 5 scoring (t13th/4.92).

Junior Julie Boysen Hillestad (220) recorded her second top-4 finish of the season after her final round of 74 (2-over) par for a share of fourth place. The Hamar, Norway native carded a pair of birdies (No. 2, No. 3), four bogeys and 12 pars on the day. She tied for the tournament lead in par-3 scoring (2.92), tied for third in pars (39) and seventh in par-4 scoring (4.13).

Sophomore Oda Sofie Kilsti (235) claimed a share of 33rd after her final round of 81 (9-over par), while senior Kathryn Carson (236) finished 36th after her round of 80 (8-over). Carson tallied seven birdies on the week, including four on the day, to rank seventh among the individual field. Senior Michelle Forsland closed out her week with a two-over par 74 for a 36-hole total of 148 (4-over). During first round action, she was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.

The Pirates will have to wait until Wednesday, April 28 to see if they are selected to participate in NCAA Regional action. The field will be announced live on the Golf Channel at 5:30 p.m. (ET).