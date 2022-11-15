LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has announced the nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. 

The 51 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches. 

Among the nominees are East Carolina’s running backs coach Chris Foster, who was also nominated for the award in 2020 while serving as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Georgia Southern. Under his tutelage, the Pirates’ rushing attack is averaging 170.8 yards a game and has produced hit the century mark 10 times, while topping 200-plus on three occasions. His rushing corps has tallied 1,708 ground yards which ranks as the sixth-highest total since 2000 and has scored 20 touchdowns.  

The nominees are: 

Alabama – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers 

Arizona – Jimmie Dougherty, Passing Game/Quarterbacks 

Arkansas – Jimmy Smith, Running Backs 

Ball State – Tyler Stockton, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers 

Baylor – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends 

Boise State – Spencer Danielson, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers 

Brigham Young University – Fesi Sitake, Passing Game/Wide Receivers 

Cincinnati – Mike Brown, Wide Receivers/Passing Game 

Coastal Carolina – Skylor Magee, Defensive Line 

Duke – Kevin Johns, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

East Carolina – Chris Foster, Running Backs 

Florida – Rob Sale, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line 

Florida State – Alex Atkins, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line 

Georgia – Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

Georgia Southern – Bryan Ellis, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

Illinois – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator 

Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Back 

Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator 

Kansas – Andy Kotelnicki, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends 

Kansas State – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator 

Louisville – Bryan Brown, Defensive Coordinator 

Louisiana State University – Matt House, Defensive Coordinator 

Michigan – Jesse Minter, Defensive Coordinator 

Minnesota – Joe Rossi, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

NC State – Tony Gibson, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

North Carolina – Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

North Texas – Mike Bloesch, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

Notre Dame – Brian Mason, Special Teams 

Ohio – Scott Isphording, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

Ohio State – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/ Linebackers 

Ole Miss – Marquel Blackwell, Running Backs 

Oregon – Kenny Dillingham, Offensive Coordinator 

Oregon State – Trent Bray, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

Penn State – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

Rutgers – Joe Harasymiak, Defensive Coordinator 

Southern Methodist University – Casey Woods, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends 

South Carolina – Pete Lembo, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams 

Syracuse – Tony White, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

Texas Christian University – Garrett Riley, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

Tennessee – Alex Golesh, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends 

Texas State – Zac Spavital, Defensive Coordinator 

Toledo – Vince Kehres, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

Troy – Shiel Wood, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties 

University of Alabama at Birmingham – Blake Shrader, Defensive Backs 

University of Central Florida – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 

University of California, Los Angeles – Deshaun Foster, Running Backs 

University of Southern California – Shaun Nua, Defensive Line 

Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties 

Wake Forest – Kevin Higgins, Wide Receivers 

Washington – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 

Western Kentucky – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator 

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner. 

The 2021 Broyles Award winner was Josh Gattis, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. Gattis is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons. 

Proceeds from the 2022 Broyles Award support the Broyles Foundation’s mission to provide a game plan for Alzheimer’s caregivers through education, support, and resources. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Broyles Award 

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram