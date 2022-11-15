LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has announced the nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.
The 51 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches.
Among the nominees are East Carolina’s running backs coach Chris Foster, who was also nominated for the award in 2020 while serving as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Georgia Southern. Under his tutelage, the Pirates’ rushing attack is averaging 170.8 yards a game and has produced hit the century mark 10 times, while topping 200-plus on three occasions. His rushing corps has tallied 1,708 ground yards which ranks as the sixth-highest total since 2000 and has scored 20 touchdowns.
The nominees are:
Alabama – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
Arizona – Jimmie Dougherty, Passing Game/Quarterbacks
Arkansas – Jimmy Smith, Running Backs
Ball State – Tyler Stockton, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
Baylor – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
Boise State – Spencer Danielson, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
Brigham Young University – Fesi Sitake, Passing Game/Wide Receivers
Cincinnati – Mike Brown, Wide Receivers/Passing Game
Coastal Carolina – Skylor Magee, Defensive Line
Duke – Kevin Johns, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
East Carolina – Chris Foster, Running Backs
Florida – Rob Sale, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
Florida State – Alex Atkins, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
Georgia – Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Georgia Southern – Bryan Ellis, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Illinois – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator
Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Back
Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator
Kansas – Andy Kotelnicki, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
Kansas State – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator
Louisville – Bryan Brown, Defensive Coordinator
Louisiana State University – Matt House, Defensive Coordinator
Michigan – Jesse Minter, Defensive Coordinator
Minnesota – Joe Rossi, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
NC State – Tony Gibson, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
North Carolina – Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
North Texas – Mike Bloesch, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Notre Dame – Brian Mason, Special Teams
Ohio – Scott Isphording, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Ohio State – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/ Linebackers
Ole Miss – Marquel Blackwell, Running Backs
Oregon – Kenny Dillingham, Offensive Coordinator
Oregon State – Trent Bray, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Penn State – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Rutgers – Joe Harasymiak, Defensive Coordinator
Southern Methodist University – Casey Woods, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
South Carolina – Pete Lembo, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams
Syracuse – Tony White, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Texas Christian University – Garrett Riley, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Tennessee – Alex Golesh, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
Texas State – Zac Spavital, Defensive Coordinator
Toledo – Vince Kehres, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Troy – Shiel Wood, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
University of Alabama at Birmingham – Blake Shrader, Defensive Backs
University of Central Florida – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
University of California, Los Angeles – Deshaun Foster, Running Backs
University of Southern California – Shaun Nua, Defensive Line
Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Wake Forest – Kevin Higgins, Wide Receivers
Washington – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Western Kentucky – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.
The 2021 Broyles Award winner was Josh Gattis, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. Gattis is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.
Proceeds from the 2022 Broyles Award support the Broyles Foundation’s mission to provide a game plan for Alzheimer’s caregivers through education, support, and resources. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About the Broyles Award
The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.