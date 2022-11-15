LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has announced the nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

The 51 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches.

Among the nominees are East Carolina’s running backs coach Chris Foster, who was also nominated for the award in 2020 while serving as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Georgia Southern. Under his tutelage, the Pirates’ rushing attack is averaging 170.8 yards a game and has produced hit the century mark 10 times, while topping 200-plus on three occasions. His rushing corps has tallied 1,708 ground yards which ranks as the sixth-highest total since 2000 and has scored 20 touchdowns.

The nominees are:

Alabama – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Arizona – Jimmie Dougherty, Passing Game/Quarterbacks

Arkansas – Jimmy Smith, Running Backs

Ball State – Tyler Stockton, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Baylor – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Boise State – Spencer Danielson, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Brigham Young University – Fesi Sitake, Passing Game/Wide Receivers

Cincinnati – Mike Brown, Wide Receivers/Passing Game

Coastal Carolina – Skylor Magee, Defensive Line

Duke – Kevin Johns, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

East Carolina – Chris Foster, Running Backs

Florida – Rob Sale, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Florida State – Alex Atkins, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Georgia – Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Georgia Southern – Bryan Ellis, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Illinois – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator

Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Back

Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator

Kansas – Andy Kotelnicki, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Kansas State – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator

Louisville – Bryan Brown, Defensive Coordinator

Louisiana State University – Matt House, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan – Jesse Minter, Defensive Coordinator

Minnesota – Joe Rossi, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

NC State – Tony Gibson, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

North Carolina – Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

North Texas – Mike Bloesch, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Notre Dame – Brian Mason, Special Teams

Ohio – Scott Isphording, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Ohio State – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/ Linebackers

Ole Miss – Marquel Blackwell, Running Backs

Oregon – Kenny Dillingham, Offensive Coordinator

Oregon State – Trent Bray, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Penn State – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Rutgers – Joe Harasymiak, Defensive Coordinator

Southern Methodist University – Casey Woods, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

South Carolina – Pete Lembo, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams

Syracuse – Tony White, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Texas Christian University – Garrett Riley, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Tennessee – Alex Golesh, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Texas State – Zac Spavital, Defensive Coordinator

Toledo – Vince Kehres, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Troy – Shiel Wood, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

University of Alabama at Birmingham – Blake Shrader, Defensive Backs

University of Central Florida – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

University of California, Los Angeles – Deshaun Foster, Running Backs

University of Southern California – Shaun Nua, Defensive Line

Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Wake Forest – Kevin Higgins, Wide Receivers

Washington – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Western Kentucky – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.

The 2021 Broyles Award winner was Josh Gattis, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. Gattis is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.

Proceeds from the 2022 Broyles Award support the Broyles Foundation’s mission to provide a game plan for Alzheimer’s caregivers through education, support, and resources. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Broyles Award

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.