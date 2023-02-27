IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University lacrosse’s Alexandra Giacolone was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week and Brynn Knight repeated as Goalkeeper of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Frances Kimel also earned her third-straight honor roll nod.



Giacolone led the Pirates to just 8.5 goals allowed in a pair of wins on the week. She had a game-high five ground balls in a 20-8 victory against Campbell and had game highs of eight ground balls and five caused turnovers in an 11-9 win at Queens. Giacolone ranks second in The American with 16 ground balls in 2023.



Knight helped East Carolina to wins against Campbell (20-8) and Queens (11-9) as she registered a .533 save percentage and a 7.67 goals-against average. She made five with only five goals allowed against Campbell before making 11 saves in the win at Queens. Knight made three key fourth-quarter stops against Queens, limiting the Royals to one goal in the final 25:50. Knight enters the week as The American’s leader in both save percentage (.521) and goals-against average (7.74).



For her part, Kimel scored eight goals with two assists on the week. The Durham native had four goals each in wins against Campbell and Queens.



The Pirates will be back in action on Friday as they travel to Furman for a 4 p.m. contest.