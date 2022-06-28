GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin has been named to the 2022 Collegiate National Team coaching staff according to a release by USA Baseball on Tuesday.

Godwin, who will serve as third base and hitting coach under National Team manager and current Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, will be joined by Xan Barksdale (LSU), Drew Bianco (LSU), Scott Brown (Vanderbilt) and Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State). Barksdale will serve as an assistant coach, while the trio of Bianco, Brown and Holliday will make their national team coaching debuts in 2022 and will serve as the team’s bullpen coach, pitching coach and assistant coach respectively.

Godwin will make his second appearance on the Collegiate National Team after coaching third base for the 2018 squad which finished 12-3 with series wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan on U.S. soil and another over Cuba in Havana. He has also worked with the 2017 USA Baseball 14U National Development Program.

During his eight years at the helm of the program, Godwin has guided ECU to six NCAA Regional berths (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 Greenville Regional host), four Super Regional appearances, three American Athletic Conference regular season and three AAC Tournament crowns while posting a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record. Twenty players have earned All-America status, while 23 were NCAA All-Regional selections, 33 were named all-conference (26 first teamers) and 14 were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

A four-time AAC Coach-of-the-Year selection (2015, 2019, 2021, 2022), Godwin was inducted into the George Whitfield Hall of Fame in January of 2016. During his coaching career, he has been a part of 13 NCAA Regional and two College World Series appearances.

Rising junior Zach Agnos and ECU student manager Brady Austin will also join Godwin during training camp. Agnos, who is a roster invitee, hit at a.330 (88-for 267) clip with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Markrewicz.

The Haymarket, Va. native, who was named a second-team All-American by Baseball America and D1Baseball, led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15) he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).

The Collegiate National Team Training Camp will begin on June 29 and will feature 48-50 of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players in the country. The athletes will compete in a five-game intrasquad series in North Carolina before the staff will name a final 26-man roster. Team USA will then travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkballweek Haarlem.