GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior RHP Josh Grosz has been selected the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.



The honor is the first for Grosz in his Pirate career and marks the second-straight week ECU has earned the award ( Trey Yesavage /March 20).



Grosz tossed the first complete-game shutout for East Carolina since 2021 in Sunday’s 5-0 victory over George Mason that clinched the Pirates’ fourth weekend series sweep of the season. He logged a career long eight-inning outing with five strikeouts, setting down the Patriot side in order in the fourth through seventh frames. Grosz is the first ECU pitcher to record a complete-game shutout since Gavin Williams blanked Memphis 12-0 in seven innings back on May 28, 2021 at the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship.



Through his efforts Sunday, Grosz lowered his season ERA to an American Athletic Conference-best 1.82 and is holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average. He has notched 39 strikeouts in 34.2 innings of work.



Sophomore catcher Ryan McCrystal was also recognized on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a run scored, a double, a home run and five RBI. He drove in the team’s lone run of the game against No. 18 Campbell before posting a three hit, three-RBI performance in the series opener versus George Mason. McCrystal also cranked his first home run of the season in Saturday’s 8-1 victory over the Patriots.



No. 8 East Carolina returns to action Tuesday, March 28, when it hosts UNCW at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.



American Athletic Conference Weekly Honors – March 27

Player of the Week

Cameron Nickens, So., OF, Houston



Pitcher of the Week

Josh Grosz , Jr., East Carolina



Weekly Honor Roll

Ruddy Gomez, R-Sr., P, UCF

Kameron Guidry, R-Jr., SS, Cincinnati

Ryan McCrystal , So., C, East Carolina

Clark Candiotti, Jr., P, Wichita State

Chuck Ingram, Jr., OF, Wichita State