DALLAS – East Carolina University redshirt freshman Frida Zungia Guzman finished fourth in the 3-meter dive posting 26 points during the second day of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships on Tuesday.

The six-day event is being hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium.

Guzman, who finished sixth in the 1-meter dive on Monday, posted a score of 3.06.10 finishing six points out of third place. Senior Anna Otto placed 13th overall and fifth in the B-Finals with a score of 261.10 (14 points), while junior Flannary Patterson finished 14th overall (sixth B-Final) after her 252.25 score for 13 points. Freshman Caitlin Irvine Smith earned 11 points after finishing 16th overall (eighth B-Final) with her score of 239.10.

Women Standings

Houston – 245points FIU – 121 East Carolina – 113 Florida Atlantic – 101 North Texas – 75 SMU – 57

The Pirates return to the pool Wednesday, Feb. 15 starting at 2 p.m. (ET) in the 200-yard medley relay, platform and the 800-yard freestyle relay. Finals will begin at 7 p.m. (ET) and can be seen on ESPN+.