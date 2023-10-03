IRVING, Texas – East Carolina junior Kaylee Hamblin has been named the American Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week according to an announcement by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

Hamblin, who is in her first year with the program, helped the Pirates to a quad-meet sweep over the weekend earning wins over Barton College, Catawba and Gardner-Webb. The Waxhaw, N.C. native participated in four events claiming first place in three including winning the 100-yard Breaststroke (1:02.76) and 200-yard Breaststroke (2:17.23). She was also a member of the 200-yard medley team that placed first with a time of 1:43.89 where she swam the second leg (28.32).

“We are excited and proud of Kaylee and her contributions to the team this season,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “Like many of our girls, she comes in every day and works extremely hard, so we are glad to see it paying off with this recognition. We have three daily goals: Give Maximum Effort, Work to Get Better, and Be a Great Teammate. She has done a great job attacking those goals.”

Following her performance in the quad-meet, Hamblin currently ranks first in The American in both the 100 and 200 Breaststroke, she is 16th nationally in the 000 Breaststroke and ranks 21st in the 100 Breaststroke.

The Pirates will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to UNC Asheville inside Minges Natatorium starting at noon (ET).