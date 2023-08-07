MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico – East Carolina Track & Field’s Jared Harrell , representing the United States, took fifth place in the men’s triple jump at the XXI Pan American U20 Track & Field Championships Sunday.

Despite only putting one legal jump on the board, Harrell made sure it was a good one, leaping 15.00m (49-2.5) to put himself in good position in the competition.

Eventually, it would be fellow American Sterling Scott taking the win with an impressive leap of 15.67m. Diego Bustamante Bastias of Chile and Divine Aniamaka of Canada rounded out the podium.

Harrell’s result concludes his 2023 outdoor season. It was an impressive one for the rising sophomore, following up his American Freshman of the Year honors indoors by sweeping the award outdoors. The Morrisville, N.C. native has shown his class in the long jump as well as the triple jump, doubling up with the indoor and outdoor AAC crowns in the event.

Harrell earned his berth into the Pan Am games by virtue of his fourth-place finish at the USATF U20 Championships.