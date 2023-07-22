INDIANAPOLIS – East Carolina track & field’s Jared Harrell has earned a spot representing Team USA on the Pan American U20 Team after finishing fourth in the event at the USATF U20 Championships, the U.S. track & field governing body announced Thursday.

Harrell, a rising sophomore, leapt a distance of 15.13m (49-7.75) to finish fourth in June at Heyward Field in Eugene, Ore. Despite finishing outside of the automatic qualifying spot, it will be indeed Harrell along with Sterling Scott heading to the Pan Am Championships as the two competitors representing the United States in the event.

The Pan American U20 Championships will take place August 4-6 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.