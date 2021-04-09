ECU’s Hillestad named AAC Golfer of the Week
IRVING, Texas – East Carolina junior Julie Boysen Hillestad has been named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer-of-the-Week the league office announced Friday.
Hillestad posted a team-best score of 218 (2-over) finishing tied for fifth place at the ECU Easter Invitational, which the Pirates won by two strokes over College of Charleston. She opened the event with a 77 (5-over) before carding rounds of 70 (2-under) and 71 (1-under) for her second career Top 5 placement as a Pirate following her third place finish at the River Landing Classic.
The Hamar, Norway native led the entire field in eagles (two) with both coming on the par-5, 515-yard 13th hole in the first and third rounds. She also stood among the leaders in total pars (t5th/39), par-3 scoring (t5th/3.00), par-4 scoring (t7th/4.13) and par-5 scoring (t11th/4.83).
Hillestad and the Pirates will return to action on Sunday, April 18 when they participate in the American Athletic Championships in Pinehurst, N.C.