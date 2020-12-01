ECU’s Houston on 2020: ‘I could not have asked for a better end of the season’

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Second-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday wrapping up the 2020 season.

“I could not have asked for a better end of the season,” Houston said. “The two-game winning streak to close out, especially being able to win the finale here at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the manner we won it against a quality opponent was the perfect script.

“Just really excited for the players and coaching staff for the hard work they did each week throughout the fall with everything they had to manage just to play football.”