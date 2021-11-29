ECU’s Houston on wish list as possible head football coach candidate at Duke, Va. Tech

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Let the rumors begin.

It’s that time of year when college football coaches are hired, fired and rumored to be heading somewhere else. Just this past weekend, we had the following news break:

Now, the buzz involves East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston. While there has been no active buzz regarding Houston, who signed a five-year, $7.38 million contract when he was hired in 2018, his name is already popping up on some wish lists.

The Athletic has Houston listed among other names for the Virginia Tech job. Athlon Sports also has Houston among a list of 11 current college football coaches who could be a good fit at Duke.

ECU finished up its regular season last Friday, going 7-5 after 35-13 a loss to No. 4 Cincinnati. Saturday morning, ECU accepted a bid to play in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md. It marked Houston’s best season since he came to ECU, following a 4-8 debut in 2019. He is currently 14-19 overall.

Houston has had incredible coaching success, sporting an 87-39 record overall with stops at his alma mater, Lenoir-Rhyne, The Citadel and James Madison. Athlon Sports even listed him as “a rising star in the Group of 5 ranks.”

In the first 24 hours the @ecupirateclub has already sold over 1,000 tickets for December 27th @MilitaryBowl!! Let’s go Pirate Nation need to turn Annapolis Purple!!#GoPirates!!! — Mike Houston (@ECUCoachHouston) November 29, 2021

Houston and his staff haven’t taken their foot off the gas, even after falling to Cincinnati. He tweeted out on Sunday that the ECU Pirate Club has already sold over 1,000 tickets for the Military Bowl.

Houston is likely to address the issue during his radio show, scheduled for Monday night on 943thegame.com.