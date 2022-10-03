GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s football team rolled to a 48-28 victory over South Florida on Saturday in large part due to the play of former D.H. Conley High School star C.J. Johnson.

He finished with four touchdown catches, finishing overall with seven catches for 197 yards. Johnson was playing with a heavy heart after the death of his grandmother, who raised him. His performance tied the American Athletic Conference record for touchdowns in a game.

“He’s had a tough week,” ECU football coach Mike Houston said. “His family has had a tough couple of weeks. I was really proud of him. I’m proud of how he’s handled everything.”

