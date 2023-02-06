IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University freshman Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the fifth time, the league announced Monday.

Danae McNeal earned her third weekly Honor Roll nod of the season.

Joyner averaged a double-double on the week while registering her seventh and eighth such games of the season. The Farmville, N.C. native got her week started with a 13-point, 13-rebound performance against South Florida while adding a block. She followed that up with a 10-point, 11-board outing with two blocks, a trio of assists and a pair of blocks in the win at UCF.

The rookie forward continues to move up the record books, moving into fifth on the ECU freshman rebounding list on Saturday, including passing ECU Hall of Famer Mary Denkler. Joyner also ranks fifth on the freshman blocks list and is just outside of the top 10 on the freshman scoring list.

With her fifth Freshman of the Week award, Joyner ties Aniya Gourdine of Temple for second most such honors in AAC history. Temira Poindexter of Tulsa owns the record at eight.

For her part, McNeal turned in another stellar day in the victory over UCF with 27 points and four steals. The Swansea, S.C. native was dominant in transition as the Knights had no answer for the slashing guard who also knocked down a pair of triples in the game.

Joyner, McNeal and the Pirates finally return home after their Florida swing as they host the Temple Owls on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Minges Coliseum.