IRVING, Texas – Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the sixth time on the season, the league announced Monday. Danae McNeal was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll once again as well.

Joyner averaged a double-double on the week with 22 points and 12 rebounds per game in wins over Temple and Wichita State. The sixth Freshman of the Week nod moves Joyner closer to the conference record of eight in a season.

The Farmville, N.C. native kicked off the week with an absolutely dominant 23-point, 14-rebound outing in the win over Temple. Joyner added a team-best four assists and racked up nine points and six boards in the fourth quarter alone as the Pirates ran away from the Owls, 67-52.

The freshman forward kept her strong play going as she contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds as well as three blocks against Wichita State. Joyner notched her 10th double-double in the game, the most ever by an ECU freshman since records became available in 1976.

As the end of the regular season draws near, Joyner continues to torch the East Carolina record books where she now ranks eighth in scoring (248), third in rebounds (193) and fourth in blocks (32). “MyMy” as she is known to friends and fans alike continues to be the prohibitive favorite to win the AAC’s Freshman of the Year award.

Joyner didn’t do it alone as McNeal earned another Honor Roll nod. The Swansea, S.C. native averaged 19.5 points and four steals per game for the week. She kicked it off with a 17-point, three-steal outing before scoring a game-high 22 points and racking up five takeaways in the win over Wichita State. McNeal is now up to seventh in the nation and leads the AAC by a whopping 19 steals on the season.

Joyner, McNeal and the Pirates will be back in action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as they travel to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Ohio.