IRVING, Texas – East Carolina women’s basketball’s Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Joyner’s honor comes after a breakout week in which the rookie forward recorded her first career double-doubles – and did so in back-to-back games.

Joyner kicked off her week by recording 11 points and 11 rebounds, to go with a pair of blocks and steals, in the team’s blowout win over North Carolina A&T. The Farmville, N.C. native also knocked down a pair of triples in the win, including one to beat the first-half buzzer, capping a 10-0 ECU run.

In the Pirates’ second game of the week, Joyner absolutely starred, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds as well as three blocks and two steals. Most notably, though, Joyner delivered in the clutch, scoring the game-winning bucket from the paint with just 2.1 seconds to play. She then made a pair of free throws to ice the four-point win (64-60) with one second remaining.

This is the first such honor of Joyner’s career and the first player of the week nod for a Pirate this season. East Carolina women’s basketball returns to action on Friday at 6 p.m. as they host Tulsa in Minges Coliseum to open AAC play.