IRVING, Texas – After three weeks of Honor Roll nods, Frances Kimel has been named Midfielder of the Week by the American Athletic Conference, the league announced Monday. Brynn Knight and Leah Bestany earned Weekly Honor Roll recognitions.



Kimel, who had been on the league’s Weekly Honor Roll the past three weeks finally broke through. The Durham native had three goals and three assists in the team’s win over Furman before adding a pair of goals and four assists against Wofford. Kimel currently leads the AAC in assists and ranks third in goals.



Knight came off of two-straight Goalkeeper of the Week honors and had another strong week in cage for the Pirates. The sophomore made 15 stops on the week while allowing only eight goals over two games to lift her season save percentage to .552.



Bestany had a strong week on the attack with seven goals, including five in the win over Furman. The Bethpage, N.Y. native also assisted on Kimel’s first-half buzzer-beating goal in the victory.



Kimel, Knight, Bestany and the Pirates will be back in action on Sunday as they travel to Elon for a 1 p.m. tilt with the Phoenix.