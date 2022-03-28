GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina freshman goalkeeper Brynn Knight has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career, according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

In addition to Knight’s recognition, freshman attack Leah Bestany and junior midfield Ellie Bromley were tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

Knight backstopped East Carolina to a pair of wins over Campbell and William & Mary last week as the Pirates reached the seven-win mark for the first time in program history. She registered a .579 save percentage and an 8.00 goals-against average while averaging 11.0 saves.

In ECU’s 13-10 victory over the Camels, Knight made 13 stops before accumulating nine saves in the 16-6 triumph over the Tribe.

Knight currently ranks second in the American Conference with a .449 save percentage and is third in goals against average (11.68).

Bestany turned in a solid performance in the two contests, posting seven goals and an assist with two ground balls and a caused turnover. Bromley also chipped in with five goals, three assists, six ground balls, seven draw controls and five caused turnovers.

East Carolina returns to action April 2 when it opens its league slate with a home match against Old Dominion.