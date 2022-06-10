EUGENE, Ore. – Sommer Knight ended her storied East Carolina career on a high note late Thursday night, claiming her second consecutive USTFCCCA First Team All-America honor with an eighth-place finish in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships inside historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Knight cleared a height of 4.30 meters and attempted to match her outdoor school record of 4.35 before falling just short on three attempts.

The senior leaves ECU as the indoor and outdoor school record holder in the event, a three-time American Athletic Conference champion (two outdoor/one indoor), a 2022 NCAA East Region first-place finisher and a two-time USTFCCCA All-America performer.

Knight’s appearance marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Pirates have had a representative at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.