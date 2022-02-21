ECU’s Knight sets indoor record at JDL DMR Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In her last competition before joining her teammates at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Sommer Knight participated in the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem and broke her own indoor school record in the pole vault.
Knight produced a clearance of 4.16 meters and is atop the AAC performance list heading into the league meet. She seeks her first indoor pole vault conference crown and is the defending outdoor event champion.
The AAC Indoor Championships are scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at the Birmingham CrossPlex – the site of this year’s NCAA Indoor Championships.
