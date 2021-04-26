ECU’s LeGar named AAC Midfielder of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After dominating in her final two games in Johnson Stadium, Nicole LeGar of the East Carolina lacrosse team has been named the American Midfielder of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

LeGar and the Pirates needed two wins over Cincinnati to qualify for the AAC Championship and LeGar was a big reason why ECU nearly pulled the sweep off. The senior from Eldersburg, Md., racked up four goals in the 12-11 win on Friday, while also adding two draw controls, three caused turnovers and two ground balls.

On Sunday, LeGar was even better. She finished with five goals and two assists, including having a hand in all five first-half Pirate goals. She was just one short of the ECU single-game record in both goals and assists. LeGar also contributed two draw controls, two caused turnovers and five ground balls.

It is the third time in LeGar’s career that she has been named the American Midfielder of the Week and the second time this season. She also earned the award on Feb. 15 of this year and on March 5, 2019 and has been named to the Weekly Honor Roll five times in her Pirate career. LeGar finished her career with 122 points on 93 goals and 29 assists and is the ECU record holder in draw controls (166), ground balls (84) and caused turnovers (47).