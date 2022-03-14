GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a 1-1 week that saw plenty of goals scored, the East Carolina women’s lacrosse team had three players honored, including Nicole LeGar earning AAC Midfielder of the Week honors.

LeGar had hat tricks against both Stetson and Niagara last week, her third and fourth hat tricks of the season. None was bigger than her first goal against Niagara, which gave her 107 goals in her Pirate career, passing former teammate Megan Pallozzi for the most career goals in East Carolina history. She continues to lead the Pirates at the draw circle, grabbing three draw controls in the 18-8 win over Stetson and added three more in the 14-13 loss to Niagara. The Eldersburg, Md, native also added three ground balls and two caused turnovers against the Purple Eagles, both of which are season-highs for LeGar.

She leads the team with 36 draw controls while ranking third with 16 goals. She ranks 58th in the country in draw controls per game, at 4.71.

Joining LeGar in being honored was Megan Tryniski and Leah Bestany, both of whom were named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. Like LeGar, Tryniski had a record-breaking week. Tryniski tied her own school record with eight points in the win over Stetson, scoring three goals and handing out five assists. The Cicero, N.Y., native had previously set the school record with eight points against VCU on March 1, 2020. The five assists are not only an ECU record, but the fifth also gave Tryniski 100 points in her East Carolina career, joining LeGar and Pallozzi as the three Pirates to reach the century mark. Tryniski added a caused turnover in the game against Niagara and she is now tied for the team-lead with 30 points in 17 goals and 13 assists. Her 13 assists ranks 14th in the country while Tryniski is also 18th in the nation in points.

Bestany racked up six points in the two games last week, scoring two goals and adding an assist against Stetson followed by three goals against Niagara. Since being held scoreless in the opening game at Radford, Bestany has recorded at least two points in each of her games and has at least three points on four occasions. The rookie from Bethpage, N.Y., leads the team with six free-position goals and is tied for the team lead with 17 goals overall. Bestany ranks 81st in the country in free-position goals per game, with 0.71.

It is the second time this season that LeGar has been named the AAC Midfielder of the Week and the fifth time in her career. It is the second straight week that Tryniski has made the Honor Roll while it is the first Honor Roll selection for Bestany, although Bestany has twice been named the AAC Rookie of the Week this season.

The Pirates will be back in Johnson Stadium on Wednesday to host Davidson. That game will get started at 4 p.m.