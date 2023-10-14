GREENVILLE, N.C. – Freshman Jecza Lopez completed the 1-meter and 3-meter sweep Saturday in a diving meet against UNCW inside Minges Natatorium and now has achieved NCAA Zone cuts on both boards.



Lopez, who posted a score of 290.78 in the 1-meter and 317.70 in the 3-meter dives, has now won all four events she has competed in on the season. Sophomore Caitlin Irvine-Smith placed second on both boards today with scores of 262.35 (1-meter) and 259.35 (3-meter), while senior Flanary Patterson took third in the 3-meter dive with a score of 249.98.



“This was a great competition for the girls with a lot of progress being made,” ECU Diving Coach Ryan McIntire said. “They all continue to work hard every day and are beginning to see it pay off. We are looking forward to preparing for and competing against James Madison at the end of this month, and our mid-season invite shortly after.”



The Pirates return to the pool and diving well on Saturday, Oct. 28 when they play host to James Madison starting at 1 p.m. (ET).