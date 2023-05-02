IRVING, Texas – East Carolina freshman Lucas Augustsson was named to The American Men’s Golf All-Conference Team as voted on upon the league’s head coaches league officials announced Tuesday.

Augustsson is the seventh different Pirate to earn all-conference honors in The American and the programs ninth overall selection in the league.

“We are very proud of the year Lucas had for us,” Pirate head coach Kevin Williams said. “He is very deserving of this honor and nice to see his hard work rewarded.”

In his first year with the program, Augustsson posted a team-best 72.78 stroke average and recorded four Top 10 finishes in 12 events. The Halmstad, Sweden earned a pair of individual wins at the ECU Intercollegiate (213) and Cutter Creek Intercollegiate (213) in consecutive weeks becoming the first Pirates to win two events in the same season since Tim Conover during the 2016-17 campaign. For his win at the ECU Intercollegiate, Augustsson was named AAC Golfer of the Week, a first for a Pirate since Blake Taylor won monthly honors in 2019.

Augustsson finished tied for third at the conference championship tournament with a personal-best score of 206, which is the lowest score at The American Championship in school history. His opening round score of 68 set a new program record in league championships and overall, 10 of his 15 rounds below par were sub-70. Augustsson also recorded eight of the team’s lowest 15 rounds, including a 5-under 67 in round two of the General Hackler Intercollegiate at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Golf Player of the Year

Santiago De La Fuente, Jr., Houston

Freshman of the Year

Ryan Ford, Cincinnati

Coach of the Year

Doug Martin, Cincinnati

All-Conference Team

Luis Carrera, Sr., UCF*

Johnny Travale, Sr., UCF

Lucas Augustsson, Fr., East Carolina

Sam Jean, Sr., Cincinnati*

Ty Gingerich, Jr., Cincinnati*

Ryan Ford, Fr., Cincinnati

Santiago De La Fuente, Jr., Houston*

Wolfgang Glawe, So., Houston*

Austyn Reily, Sr., Houston*

Esteban Vazquez, Jr., Memphis

Shubham Jaglan, So., South Florida

Jake Peacock, So., South Florida

Nathan Petronzio, Jr., SMU*

William Sides, Fr., SMU

Ethan Whitney, So., Temple

Blake Lorenz, Jr., Wichita State

*denotes unanimous selection