IRVING, Texas – East Carolina sophomore RHP Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career, according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.
The weekly honor is the seventh by a Pirate position player or pitcher this season.
Lunsford-Shenkman was absolutely lights out during the week, tossing six perfect innings with three strikeouts. He retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning against North Carolina Tuesday before turning in a massive relief effort Sunday in the series finale at Cincinnati where he went a career-long five innings and struck out three as East Carolina completed the season series sweep of the Bearcats with a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
An anchor of the Pirate bullpen, Lunsford-Shenkman leads the club in appearances (21) and earned run average (2.19) while opposing batters are hitting just .201 against him.
Junior catcher Justin Wilcoxen was also recognized on the AAC Honor Roll after hitting .500 (7-for-14) with four runs scored, seven RBI, a double, a home run and three walks during the week. He registered a double in the midweek game versus North Carolina and put forth a solid weekend in Cincinnati. Wilcoxen went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI Friday as well as notching two hits, two runs scored and five RBI thanks in large part to a grand slam in Saturday’ series clincher. He finished out the set on Sunday going 1-for-3 with a walk.
Wilcoxen paces ECU in batting average (.345) and doubles (13) while ranking second among AAC catchers with 14 runners caught stealing.
American Athletic Conference Weekly Baseball Awards – May 8
Player of the Week
Austin Baskin, Jr., OF/UTL, Memphis
Pitcher of the Week
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, So., East Carolina
Honor Roll
Lex Boedicker, So., OF, UCF
Cameron Leiter, Fr., P, UCF
Justin Wilcoxen, Jr., C, East Carolina
Justin Murray, Jr., UTL, Houston
Ricky Castro, Gr., P, Tulane