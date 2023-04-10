GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior third baseman Alec Makarewicz has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.



The weekly honor marks the second of Makarewicz’ career (first since April 5, 2021) and the fifth by a Pirate position player or pitcher this season.



Makarewicz led ECU to a 4-0 record last week as the Pirates picked up a midweek home win over NC State before sweeping AAC opponent UCF over Easter Weekend. He hit .562 (9-for-16) with six runs scored, eight RBI, two doubles and a triple while posting a 1.391 OPS.



In the series-opening 17-7 victory over the Knights, Makarewicz recorded his second career four-hit effort with two runs scored and four RBI. He continued his sizzling performance in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a triple and two RBI. Makarewicz notched a hit and drew two walks in the series finale for good measure.



Senior RHP Carter Spivey also earned recognition on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. He backstopped East Carolina to a series-clinching victory over UCF Thursday evening, producing a quality start of six innings while allowing just two runs on three hits and striking out six batters.



No. 9 ECU hosts Old Dominion Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.



American Athletic Conference Weekly Baseball Honors (April 10)

Player of the Week

Alec Makarewicz , Jr., 3B, East Carolina



Pitcher of the Week

Dalton Fowler, Sr., Memphis



Weekly Honor Roll

Griffin Hugus, Fr., P, Cincinnati

Carter Spivey , Sr., P, East Carolina

Anthony Tulimero, Jr., C, Houston

Anthony Hansen, Sr., 1B/DH, Memphis

Clark Candiotti, Jr., P, Wichita State