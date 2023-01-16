IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University’s Danae McNeal has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for the second straight week, the league announced Monday.

The honor comes for McNeal on the heels of a week in which the senior guard averaged 27.0 points, 4.0 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

McNeal kicked off the week with a career-high scoring outburst with 28 points in the Pirates’ blowout win on the road against Temple. The victory was ECU’s first ever against the Owls in Philadelphia.

The Swansea, S.C. native then followed up that performance with a 26-point, six-steal performance at SMU. Though the Pirates fell in overtime, McNeal’s 22 points after halftime and unrelenting defensive pressure was a major driver in the team’s comeback from 18 points down in the second half.

With the pair of performances, McNeal is now averaging 25.0 points and 3.5 steals per game in the new calendar year.

McNeal and the Pirates will look to kick off a new winning streak when they host Cincinnati in Minges Coliseum on Wednesday at 6 p.m.