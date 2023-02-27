IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University’s Danae McNeal and Amiya Joyner have been named American Athletic Conference Player and Freshman of the Week once again, the league announced Monday.



McNeal earned her third Player of the Week nod for her 29.0-point, 2.5-steal week. The Swansea, S.C. native’s marquee performance of the week was her electric 34-point, four-steal performance with 53 minutes played in the Pirates win over Houston in triple overtime. McNeal has also earned five Honor Roll recognitions on the season.



Joyner continues her remarkable season as the freshman phenom equaled the AAC record with her eighth Freshman of the Week honor of the season. Joyner averaged 10 points and 14.5 rebounds per game on the week with 14 and 15 against Houston before a six-point, 14-rebound outing in the loss at Tulane. The Farmville native also racked up a season-best five rejections in the Houston win and one more against Tulane.



Joyner finishes the regular season winning the final for Freshman of the Week recognitions.



The Pirates are off this week for their bye as they gear up for the AAC Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Having already earned a top-five seed, the Pirates will open play on Tuesday, March 7 opponent TBD.