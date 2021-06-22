ECU’s Moylan earns third postseason honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina freshman Josh Moylan has been named to the 2021 Perfect Game Freshman All-America Team the publication announced Monday.

For Moylan, a second-teamer, it marks his second All-America selection after being a first-team selection by Collegiate Baseball.

Moylan, who was a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference pick, stood fourth on the team with a .310 (58-for-187) batting average. He tallied 15 extra base hits with six home runs and drove in 38 ranking fifth on the club. The Stoney Beach, Md. native started 58 of 59 games he played scoring 35 runs and walking 27.

On March 1, he earned his first AAC Player-of-the-Week honor after hitting at a .500 (7-for-14) clip with a pair of home runs and seven RBI in the Pirates 3-1 week that included a series win at Georgia Southern. He stood fourth on the team with 17 multi-hit games and fifth with eight multi-RBI contests. During the Greenville Regional, he registered three hits (two doubles) with a team-high five RBI and plated the Pirates lone run in the Nashville Super Regional after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning on June 12.

With his selection, he becomes just the third freshman under head coach Cliff Godwin to be named to multiple Freshman All-America teams joining Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016) and Spencer Brickhouse (2017).

Moylan’s 2021 Postseason Honors

First-Team Freshman All-America (Collegiate Baseball)

Second-Team Freshman All-America (Perfect Game)

First-Team All-American Athletic Conference (utility)