GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior infielder Josh Moylan has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.



The weekly honor is the second for Moylan, following designation back on March 1, 2021. He is the second Pirate to earn the accolade this season as Justin Wilcoxen was recognized Feb. 20.



Moylan hit a stout .421, going 8-for-19 with five runs scored, two doubles, seven RBI and three walks to help lead East Carolina to a 5-0 week that included road wins over Queens University and Elon as well as a notable home series sweep of Atlantic Sun Conference preseason favorite Liberty. Moylan tallied a hit in every contest to extend his current hitting streak to eight games.



After notching a base hit in both games against the Royals and Phoenix, Moylan went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI and a double in the series-opening 7-2 win over the Flames. He then posted a two-hit performance with two runs scored, two RBI and a double in the opening contest of Saturday’s doubleheader before putting together a monster performance in the 13-1 series finale victory, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI and a walk. Moylan did not commit an error in a team-high 35 defensive chances and ended the five-game stretch with a 1.004 OPS.



Junior RHP Josh Grosz was also selected to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll, turning in a quality start in the Liberty series finale. He tossed six strong innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits with four walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts. Grosz recorded his second-straight outing with 10 or more strikeouts.



No. 10 ECU is back in action Tuesday, March 14, at UNCW. First pitch from Brooks Field is scheduled for 6 p.m.



American Athletic Conference Baseball Weekly Honors – March 13

Player of the Week

Josh Moylan , Jr., 1B, East Carolina



Pitcher of the Week

Nolan Hudi, R-So., South Florida



Weekly Honor Roll

Ruddy Gomez, R-Sr., P, UCF

Ben McCabe, R-Sr., C, UCF

Ryan Nicholson, R-Jr., 1B, Cincinnati

Josh Grosz , Jr., P, East Carolina

Clark Candiotti, Jr., P Wichita State