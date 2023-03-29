GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The mustaches may be gone but the memories and money raised will last a long time.

East Carolina University’s baseball team helped raise over $15,000 toward the fight against ALS through its Mustache March campaign. It’s an event that’s been held for several years as a way to raise funds that go to ALS research.



The disease led to the untimely death of longtime baseball coach Keith LeClair, one of the big reasons why the event is held each year.

Pirate Radio helped with the process, selling Jungle 23 shirts that led to over $4,000 raised. On Wednesday, the razors were pulled out as the members of the team along with ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin and WNCT’s Brian Bailey, who also took part in the annual event, shaved their mustaches.

