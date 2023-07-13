RALEIGH, N.C. – East Carolina’s Myles Berry has been named a recipient of the 2023 University Scholar-Athlete Award according to an announcement from the National Football Foundation’s (NFF) Bill Dooley Chapter on Thursday.

Berry, a linebacker from Greensboro, N.C., completed his career in 2022 helping the Pirates post an 8-5 overall record which included a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl last December. During his tenure with the program, Berry appeared in 58 career games (22 starts) where he booked 148 tackles (78 solo) with 8.0 TFLs (-38 yards) and four sacks (-27 yards). A year ago, he tallied 65 stops (35 solo) while registering a personal-best in TFLs (4.5) and sacks (3.5). He was credited with at least one tackle in 41 of 58 contests with multiple stops on 29 occasions.

The 2022 team co-captain, two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection and multiple Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete graduated with a degree in industrial distribution and logistics in December of 2021, before receiving a master’s degree in technology management in May of 2023.

Past East Carolina winners of the NFF University Scholar-Athlete Award include Sean Allen (2020), Matt Milner (2011), Mike Barbour (2012), Leonard Paulk (2013), Damon Magazu (2014), Warren Harvey (2015), J.T. Boyd (2016), Worth Gregory (2017), Austin Teague (2018), Alex Turner (2019), Fernando Frye (2020), Jonn Young (2021) and Jireh Wilson (2022).

Other 2023 University Scholar-Athletes for the Bill Dooley Triangle East Chapter of North Carolina are Darius Joiner (Duke), Davius Richard (N.C. Central), Asim Richards (North Carolina), and Payton Wilson (N.C. State).