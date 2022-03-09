FORT WORTH, Texas – East Carolina sophomore guard Tristen Newton has earned a spot on the 2022 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team, according to an announcement by the league Wednesday morning.
Newton is the sixth Pirate to receive all-conference accolades since ECU joined the AAC prior to the 2014-15 campaign, joining three-time all-league honoree Jayden Gardner and all-freshman team selections Shawn Williams, Jeremy Sheppard, Kentrell Barkley and B.J. Tyson.
At the conclusion of the regular season, Newton ranks third in the league in scoring average (17.4), first in free throw percentage (.874), second in assists per game (5.0) and sixth in field goal percentage (.431). He has scored in double figures in all but two contests this season and is the only player in the conference to record multiple 30-point efforts.
Newton also sits among the program career and single-season leaders in a number of categories. He slots sixth in career assists (331), eighth in single-season assists (145) and 10th in single-season scoring (504).
Joining Newton on the All-AAC Second Team is Kyler Edwards (Houston), DeAndre Williams (Memphis), Marcus Weathers (SMU), Damian Dunn (Temple) and Jaylen Forbes (Tulane).
The Pirates open the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Thursday with a first-round matchup with No. 8 seed Cincinnati at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the contest will air on ESPNU.
2021-22 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Honors
Player of the Year
Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU
Coach of the Year
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Defensive Player of the Year
Dexter Dennis, Jr., G, Wichita State
Freshman of the Year
Jalen Duren, C, Memphis*
Sixth Man of the Year
Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State
Most Improved Player of the Year
Kevin Cross, So., F, Tulane
Sportsmanship Award
Darien Jackson, Sr., G, Tulsa
All-Conference First Team
Josh Carlton, Gr., F, Houston
Fabian White Jr, Gr., F, Houston
Jalen Duren, Fr., C, Memphis
Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU*
Jalen Cook, Fr., G, Tulane
All-Conference Second Team
Tristen Newton, So., G, East Carolina
Kyler Edwards, Sr., G, Houston
DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis
Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, SMU
Damian Dunn, So., G, Temple
Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane
All-Conference Third Team
Darin Green Jr, Jr., G, UCF
David DeJulius, Sr., G, Cincinnati
Jamal Shead, So., G, Houston
Kevin Cross, So., F, Tulane
Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State
All-Freshman Team
Darius Johnson, G, UCF
Jalen Duren, C, Memphis *
Josh Minott, F, Memphis
Zach Hicks, G, Temple
Jahlil White, G, Temple
- Denotes unanimous selection