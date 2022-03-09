FORT WORTH, Texas – East Carolina sophomore guard Tristen Newton has earned a spot on the 2022 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team, according to an announcement by the league Wednesday morning.

Newton is the sixth Pirate to receive all-conference accolades since ECU joined the AAC prior to the 2014-15 campaign, joining three-time all-league honoree Jayden Gardner and all-freshman team selections Shawn Williams, Jeremy Sheppard, Kentrell Barkley and B.J. Tyson.

At the conclusion of the regular season, Newton ranks third in the league in scoring average (17.4), first in free throw percentage (.874), second in assists per game (5.0) and sixth in field goal percentage (.431). He has scored in double figures in all but two contests this season and is the only player in the conference to record multiple 30-point efforts.

Newton also sits among the program career and single-season leaders in a number of categories. He slots sixth in career assists (331), eighth in single-season assists (145) and 10th in single-season scoring (504).

Joining Newton on the All-AAC Second Team is Kyler Edwards (Houston), DeAndre Williams (Memphis), Marcus Weathers (SMU), Damian Dunn (Temple) and Jaylen Forbes (Tulane).

The Pirates open the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Thursday with a first-round matchup with No. 8 seed Cincinnati at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the contest will air on ESPNU.

2021-22 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Honors

Player of the Year

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Defensive Player of the Year

Dexter Dennis, Jr., G, Wichita State

Freshman of the Year

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis*

Sixth Man of the Year

Ricky Council IV, Fr., G, Wichita State

Most Improved Player of the Year

Kevin Cross, So., F, Tulane

Sportsmanship Award

Darien Jackson, Sr., G, Tulsa

All-Conference First Team

Josh Carlton, Gr., F, Houston

Fabian White Jr, Gr., F, Houston

Jalen Duren, Fr., C, Memphis

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU*

Jalen Cook, Fr., G, Tulane

All-Conference Second Team

Tristen Newton, So., G, East Carolina

Kyler Edwards, Sr., G, Houston

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, SMU

Damian Dunn, So., G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

All-Conference Third Team

Darin Green Jr, Jr., G, UCF

David DeJulius, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Jamal Shead, So., G, Houston

Kevin Cross, So., F, Tulane

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

All-Freshman Team

Darius Johnson, G, UCF

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis *

Josh Minott, F, Memphis

Zach Hicks, G, Temple

Jahlil White, G, Temple