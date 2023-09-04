GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore middle blocker Carlia Northcross has been tabbed the American Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

This weekly honor is the first in Northcross’ career and the first for the Pirates since Janiece Jefferies earned defensive accolades back on March 22, 2021.

Northcross averaged 1.36 blocks per set in three matches at the Pirate Invitational over the weekend as ECU swept Campbell and Bethune-Cookman before dropping a narrow 3-2 decision to Appalachian State in the tournament finale. Northcross, along with classmate and outside hitter Angeles Alderete, were named to the all-tournament team.

In the contest against the Mountaineers, Northcross set the school record for blocks in a single contest as she racked up 13.0 (two solo, 11 assists) to help the Pirates match the program record for team blocks (19.0). She also excelled on the offensive end, finishing the event with a .417 hitting percentage. She fired at a .625 clip in the victory over Bethune-Cookman with five kills on eight attempts with no errors.

East Carolina returns to action Friday, Sept. 8, at the Hampton Inn and Suites Seahawk Classic when it faces off with Norfolk State (10 a.m.) and host UNCW (6 p.m.). The Pirates will also take on Alabama State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Volleyball Weekly Honors – Week 2

Offensive Player of the Week

Maria Clara Andrade, So., OH, South Florida

Defensive Player of the Week

Carlia Northcross, So., MB, East Carolina

Honor Roll

Isabelle Northam, Fr., L, Florida Atlantic

Taylor Davenport, Sr., OH, Temple

Samantha Jo Mikosky, So., MB, Temple

Kayley Cassaday, Gr., OH, Tulsa

Sophia Rohling, Sr., OH, Wichita State