GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina baseball’s Parker Byrd threw out a ceremonial first pitch for the Challenged Athletes Foundation prior to the Houston Astros’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Byrd had his right leg amputated due to serious injuries he suffered in a boating accident last year, and now wears a prosthetic leg on that side. The Laurinburg native and Scotland High School graduate was preparing for his freshman year as an ECU baseball player at the time of the accident. He is still committed to one day playing for the Pirates.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation is a nonprofit that provides “opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics,” according to the organization’s website.