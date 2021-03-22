ECU’s Parker named AAC soccer Offensive Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following her career-best day, Carsen Parker of the East Carolina soccer team has been named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

“Carsen really stepped up for us this weekend,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “It is not easy to just jump in and play a completely different position than you have for the last 10 years and have the success that she did. We have struggled on the offensive side of things and we needed to shake it up a little. She made our decision look like a great one.”

Parker, who has spent the majority of her Pirate career playing in the center of the defense, moved to center forward against SMU and had a career day. The senior from Cumming, Ga., opened the scoring in the 62nd minute by converting a penalty kick. With ECU trailing 2-1, Parker helped the Pirates tie the game when her header set up Tori Riggs to score. Parker finished her day with a flourish by running onto a pass from Morgan Dewey in the first period of overtime and finishing into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

It is the first time in AAC history that a player has been named both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week in the same season. Parker was named Defensive Player of the Week on Feb. 15 after scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Houston.

“Being named the Defensive Player of the Week just a couple of weeks ago and now to receive this is quite the accomplishment if you ask me,” Hamilton added. “It goes to show that Carsen is a true competitor and it doesn’t matter where she plays, she just wants to help her team win.”

Parker’s five points on the day (two goals, one assist) were the most by a Pirate since Lana Spitler also recorded five in a 3-2 win over Charlotte in 2016. It is only the second time an East Carolina player has recorded at least five points in an AAC game, the first coming when Kendall Frey had two goals and an assist against Memphis in Oct. 2015.

The Pirates are back home on Saturday afternoon when they take on Cincinnati. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon in Johnson Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.