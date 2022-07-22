NEW YORK – East Carolina graduate student Ryan Jones is one of 54 players named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the John Mackey Committee Friday.

Jones becomes the first Pirate to earn inclusion on the list since Bryce Williams was named a midseason candidate in 2015.

Jones appeared in all 12 games in 2021 catching 37 passes for 442 yards with a team-high five ariel scores. Against Temple, in the Pirates’ 45-3 victory, he tied his career-high with six receptions (other vs. Tulane) and set a new personal standard of 102 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns. In all, he stood third on the squad in receptions and receiving yards, while ranking fifth in yards per catch at 11.9.

The Charlotte, N.C. native hauled down at least one pass in nine of 12 contests including multiple receptions in the final eight games during his first year with the Pirates. He topped the 50-yard plateau on four occasions and added scores against Appalachian State (38 yards), Tulane (14) and Navy (5) to go along with a 33 and 28-yarder versus the Owls. Alongside the offensive line unit, he helped pave the way for five 100-plus yard rushing efforts which included 222 ground yards by First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection Keaton Mitchell – an ECU freshman record (true or redshirt).

With his selection, Jones is the second Pirate to earn preseason watch list honors following Mitchell’s selection to the Maxwell Award (college player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (nation’s best running back).

The recipient of the 2022 John Mackey Award will be announced live on Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards.