ECU’s Sanford named preseason AAC All-Conference in soccer; Pirates picked 6th

GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the second straight year, Kim Sanford of the East Carolina soccer team has been named to the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

“Kim has made great strides as a player over the past three years,” said Head Soccer Coach Jason Hamilton. “It is no surprise to see her recognized by the other coaches in the conference. She has been consistent in her play and someone that is noticed in every game.”

Sanford adds another honor to her already long list. The Philadelphia native was named to the AAC All-Conference Second-Team in both 2019 and 2020 as well as being named Preseason All-Conference prior to the 2020 campaign. Sanford has appeared in 65 of a possible 66 games in her career and has played 2,703 of a possible 2,727 minutes over the past two seasons. She most recently helped ECU’s defense finish fourth in the AAC in goals allowed per game and played the entire match in nine of ECU’s 11 games.

Along with the preseason All-Conference selections, the AAC released the Preseason Coaches Poll. East Carolina was picked to finish sixth in the nine-team league. USF, the defending league champion, was picked to finish first and received six first-place votes. Memphis was picked second and received the remaining three first-place votes. SMU, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out the top five, while Houston, Temple and Tulsa were picked to finish seventh through ninth.

ECU will open the regular season on Thursday night when the Pirates travel to Old Dominion. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

20201 Preseason Coaches Poll

USF (6) – 62

Memphis (3) – 59

SMU – 44

Cincinnati – 41

UCF – 40

East Carolina – 29

Houston – 24

Temple – 16

Tulsa – 9