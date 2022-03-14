GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior Garrett Saylor earned his first career national honor Monday after being named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week the publication announced.

Saylor was also named to this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll marking the second player to earn weekly accolades following Alec Makarewicz last week.

Saylor appeared in four games last week (all relief) posting a 1-0 record with one save during ECU’s 3-2 week, which included a series win over Saint Mary’s. The right-hander allowed just two runs (both earned) on six hits with 16 strikeouts and no walks over nine innings.

Against the Gaels, the Lewisville, N.C. native pitched in all three contests earning his first save of the season (second career) in the opening game Friday, March 11. He tossed three scoreless frames in the Pirates’ 7-2 win surrendering one hit and striking out five. Saylor added another strikeout in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader pitching two-thirds of an inning and closed out the series with 3.1 scoreless frames where he gave up two hits and fanned another five for his first win of the 2022 season (eighth career).

Saylor and the Pirates return to action on Tuesday, March 15 when they travel to Old Dominion for a midweek matchup in Norfolk, Va. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on CUSA.TV (subscription).