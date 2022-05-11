GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior outfield Taudrea Sinnie has been named to the 2022 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team while RHP Jordan Hatch has earned AAC All-Rookie Team accolades, according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon.



The duo represents the fifth and sixth East Carolina players to earn spots on the All-AAC teams since the Pirates joined the circuit prior to the 2015 season, joining Casey Alcorn (first team/2015), Lydia Ritchie (second team/2017), Erin Poepping (all-rookie/2018) and Rachel McCollum (second team/2021). 2022 marks the first time ECU has garnered multiple All-AAC selections in the same season.



Sinnie has been on a tear since conference play started, hitting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles. She has produced four multi-hit efforts versus AAC opponents and currently owns a nine-game hitting streak. Sinnie went 5-for-10 in the series with Wichita State with a pair of two-hit performances while also rapping out three base knocks in an April 9 meeting with Houston. She has struck out just five times versus league pitchers.



Hatch has racked up 26 strikeouts in 31.2 innings of work during AAC play, including six in a complete-game effort against Wichita State April 30. She’s authored six multi-strikeout outings, fanning seven batters in both the Houston and Wichita State series. Hatch also struck out five UCF hitters in 5.1 frames of work in a road game versus the eventual regular season champion Knights April 15.



No. 6 seed and host East Carolina opens the 2022 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship with a first-round contest against third-seeded South Florida Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.