GREENVILLE, N.C. – Abby Sowa has been named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Sydney Schnell has earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll accolades the conference announced Monday.

Sowa’s honor comes on the heels of two-consecutive clean sheets for the Pirates defense anchored by the sophomore. In addition to her strong play on the back line of the defense, Sowa also notched her first career goal on a penalty kick in the team’s 3-0 win over Old Dominion. Sowa’s timely stops and unmissable defensive presence for ECU has not gone unnoticed as she takes home weekly honors for the first time in her career.

Schnell earned the Honor Roll nod following two assists and a goal in wins against High Point and ODU. Against the Panthers, the junior assisted on Grace Doran’s first-half goal. Then against the Monarchs, Schnell again assisted on a first-half goal, this time to Isabella Gutiérrez before scoring one of her own in the second half for the 3-0 margin. The goal was Schnell’s first of her career.

The honors are the first weekly honors for the Pirates on the season and manifest from the results of a two-game win streak against two teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago.