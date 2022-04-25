IRVING, Texas – East Carolina junior pitcher Carter Spivey has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday.

For Spivey, it’s his first career weekly honor and the second straight for the Pirates following Bryson Worrell’s player-of-the-week accolades on April 18.

Spivey factored into both of ECU’s victories earning his third save (vs. UNCW) and picking up his third win (at Tulane). On the week, the right-hander allowed one run (unearned) on three hits with eight strikeouts to just one walk over 9.2 relief innings.

Against UNCW, he tossed 2.1 scoreless frames in ECU’s 8-2 win at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. Spivey was efficient out of the bullpen recording seven outs on just 13 pitches. Entering the game with the Pirates ahead 6-2 with two outs and a runner on second, he induced a ground out to get finish the frame. In the eighth, he registered two flyouts and a ground out, while closing the contest with a ground out, fly out and a punch out.

In the AAC series at Tulane, Spivey tossed a personal-best 7.1 innings while tying his career mark in strikeouts in an 8-3 victory. The Aldie, Va., native came into the contest in the second inning with the Pirates trailing 2-1 and a runner on first base. He got a fly ball to end the frame and then retired 13 straight until the top of the seventh inning. Bennett Lee reached on an infield single to begin the stanza and then was erased on a double play two batters later. At one point, he had 19-up and 19-down going to the ninth. In all, Spivey scattered three hits and allowed one run (unearned) with a walk to go along with his career-best seven punchouts.

On the season, Spivey owns a 3-0 record with three saves while sporting a 2.60 ERA. He has allowed 17 runs (13 earned) on 40 hits while striking out 50 to just nine walks in 45.0 innings.

With his selection, it marks the seventh time in the last eight weeks a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Ryder Giles (honor roll/March 28 and April 11), Lane Hoover (honor roll/April 4), Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (honor roll/April 11), Jake Kuchmaner (honor roll/April 19), Alec Makarewicz (honor roll/March 7), Garrett Saylor (honor roll/March 14) and Worrell (player/April 18). Saylor was also named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week on March 14.