DALLAS – East Carolina junior Carter Spivey is one of 10 finalists named for the 17th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year award, members of the association announced Wednesday.

Spivey, who was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year and All-Greenville Regional Team member, has appeared in 33 games (two starts) posting an 8-0 record with five saves. The righthander sports a team-best 2.43 ERA allowing 24 runs (20 earned) on 63 hits and has held opposing hitters to a .230 composite batting average. Currently, he ranks among the NCAA leaders in appearances (17th) and ERA (18th), while sporting a strikeout to walk ratio of 3.89 after fanning 75 batters while walking just 18.

The Aldie, Va. native has secured wins against North Carolina (Feb. 27), Wichita State (April 9), Tulane (April 23), Cincinnati (April 29), Memphis (May 6), South Florida (May 14), Tulane (May 28) and Coastal Carolina (June 6) in the Greenville Regional Championship Game. He has notched saves versus College of Charleston (March 18), Elon (March 23) UNCW (April 19), Duke (May 10) and Houston (May 19). Against the Seahawks, he recorded seven outs on 13 pitches.

The Stopper of the Year recipient will be announced via a news conference on June 17, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Spivey and the Pirates return to action Friday when they play host to Texas in the Greenville Super Regional at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is set for 12 noon and will be televised on ESPN2.