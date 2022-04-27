DALLAS – East Carolina junior Carter Spivey is one of 62 relief pitchers named to the Midseason Watch List for the 17th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year award, members of the association announced Wednesday.

Spivey, who was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week on April 25, has appeared in 21 games (one start) posting a 3-0 record with three saves. The righthander sports a team second-best 2.60 ERA allowing 17 runs (13 earned) on 40 hits and has held opposing hitters to a .238 composite batting average. Currently, he ranks 52nd nationally in strikeout to walk ratio (5.56) and has fanned 50 batters while walking just nine over 45.0 innings.

The Aldie, Va. native has secured wins against North Carolina (Feb. 27), Wichita State (April 9) and Tulane (April 23), while notching saves versus College of Charleston (March 18), Elon (March 23) and UNCW (April 19) – the latter recording seven outs on 13 pitches.

Finalists for the NCWA Stopper-of-the-Year will be announced on Wednesday, June 8 with the winner being named on Friday, June 17 at the 2022 College World Series.

Spivey and the Pirates return to action Friday, April 29 when they play host to Cincinnati in a three-game American Athletic Conference series at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair stadium. First pitch for the weekend is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.