GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior right-handed pitcher Carter Spivey has been named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team according to a release by the publication Monday morning.

Spivey, who earned Third Team All-America status by Collegiate Baseball a season ago, enters the 2023 campaign as the reigning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year. He compiled a sparkling 8-0 record and 2.83 earned run average with 76 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.1 innings of work with five saves. Spivey also ranked eighth nationally in appearances (35), 47th in victories and 54th in ERA while pacing the AAC in earned run average, victories, earned runs allowed (20) and doubles allowed (6). He also slotted second in appearances and fourth in opposing batting average (.245).

A key cog in the Pirates’ postseason run, which culminated in ECU hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history, Spivey went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in the NCAA Greenville Regional, adding seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched as well as a .214 opposing batting average. He tossed five innings in the regional championship game against Coastal Carolina, striking out five batters against no walks in the Pirates’ 13-4 victory.

East Carolina, the American Athletic Conference three-time defending regular-season champion, begins the 2023 season Feb. 17-19 with a three-game series against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Carter Spivey Career Accolades

2023 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team

2022 Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team

2022 NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year Award Finalist

2022 American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year

2022 All-American Athletic Conference First Team

2022 All-NCAA Greenville Regional Team

American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week (April 25, 2022)