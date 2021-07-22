ECU’s Stith named USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brooke Stith has been selected a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Athlete for the fourth-straight season, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday.

To qualify for recognition, a student-athlete must have completed two semesters of collegiate eligibility and compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25.

For the indoor season, he or she needed to rank in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event. In terms of the outdoor campaign, the athlete had to participate in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) and finish the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or West regions.

Overall, there were more than 1,100 NCAA Division I women who were named All-Academic Athletes.

On the track, Stith qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary in both the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump – ranking 29th and 47th in the East region entering the competition. She also claimed fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships.

Additionally, the Pirate women’s team garnered USTFCCCA All-Academic recognition for the fifth consecutive season after producing a 3.25 cumulative GPA during the 2020-21 school year.