GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The East Carolina women’s basketball team is losing its top player from last season.

Junior guard Taniyah Thompson tweeted Wednesday that she is entering the transfer portal. Thompson was named first team all-conference last month after posting 18.5 points and four rebounds per game. She was just the second Pirate ever to earn First Team All-AAC honors, and was the first to win the conference’s most improved player award.

In her post on Twitter, Thompson said she’s grateful for the support and “family environment” at ECU.