ECU’s Thompson named AAC Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After her fourth straight game of 20-plus points, Taniyah Thompson of the East Carolina women’s basketball team was named the AAC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Thompson finished the 2021 portion of East Carolina’s schedule on a tear offensively. The junior guard scored 26 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three as Thompson helped the Pirates beat UMES 85-57. That performance was her fourth straight game of more than 20 points, including scoring a career-high 31 points against UNCW. Thompson is averaging 25.0 points over those four games and is shooting 51.4% from the floor, 41.4% from three and 92.3% from the free throw line. Thompson also grabbed five rebounds against UMES and is averaging 5.8 rebounds over her past four games, a stretch in which ECU has gone 3-1.

Thompson currently leads the AAC in scoring, averaging 17.8 points and is 59th in the country. The Hamden, Ct., native is third in the conference in three-pointers made with 24 and she is eighth in the league in steals with 22. Thompson is also fifth in the AAC in field goal percentage, shooting 43.8% from the field.

The honor is the second time in Thompson’s career that she has been named the AAC Player of the Week. Thompson also earned the award on Dec. 28, 2020 after scoring 27 points in a win over Tulane. Thompson has been racking up the honors this season, as she has earned three AAC Weekly Honor Roll selections, including two straight coming into this week.

Thompson and the Pirates will return to the court for the start of AAC play on Jan. 1, as they travel to SMU. Tipoff for that game is slated for 3 p.m., Eastern and will be broadcast on ESPN+.