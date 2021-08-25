ECU’s Tyler Snead shows you don’t have to be the biggest to be the best

ECU Pirates

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tyler Snead is not the biggest Pirate on the East Carolina University football roster but he may have the biggest heart.

He spoke with WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey about what drives him, joining the team as a walk-on and his expectations for the upcoming season.

Mike Houston radio, TV shows set to debut starting Sunday

Houston: ‘We’re right in the thick of it right now’ with season opener days away

Present-day AAC focus for No. 8 Cincinnati over future talk

Pirates close camp with last football scrimmage, media day, turn focus to season opener

Click the above video to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV