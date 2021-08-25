ECU’s Tyler Snead shows you don’t have to be the biggest to be the best
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tyler Snead is not the biggest Pirate on the East Carolina University football roster but he may have the biggest heart.
He spoke with WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey about what drives him, joining the team as a walk-on and his expectations for the upcoming season.
