ECU’s Tyler Snead shows you don’t have to be the biggest to be the best

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Rip currents can be dangerous, especially for those who don't know what they are. Even though a rip current forecast is a common phrase used by those who live closer to the coast, visitors may not know the specific repercussions involved with rip current risks.

In the United States, there are approximately 100 fatalities every year due to rip currents. A rip is a strong, narrow current of water that occurs when waves are crashing along the beach, like a fast-flowing river. Although it may seem like rip currents could be easy to spot, they most often are not.