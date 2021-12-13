ECU’s Vance Jackson tabbed AAC Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following his season-best performance in East Carolina’s victory over North Carolina A&T, senior forward Vance Jackson has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

He is the first Pirate to garner the weekly accolade since Jayden Gardner was recognized Feb. 8, 2021.

Jackson netted 23 points and eight rebounds against the Aggies while connecting on four three-point field goals and shooting 8 for 15 from the floor (53.3 percent). He added two assists and a steal as ECU ran its record to 8-2 – the best start to a campaign since 2013-14. The Pirates also improved to 7-0 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum and currently own the program’s longest home winning streak (seven games) since 1993-94.

For the week, Jackson led the American Conference in scoring average (23.0 points per game) and was third in rebounding average (8.0 rebounds per game).

East Carolina returns to the hardwood Dec. 17 when it faces off against Liberty in the first contest of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.